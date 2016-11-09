City Hall to impound abandoned vehicles

Politics and policy

The Nairobi county government has given owners of vehicles abandoned on road reserves and estates seven days to remove them or it impounds them.

City Hall’s Environment department said in a notice that the vehicles abandoned on city roads, county land and estates will be assumed to be waste and dealt with in accordance with by-laws.

“A walk into many estates will confirm that there are many abandoned vehicles which take up substantive space,” said the notice.

County secretary Robert Ayisi said that the cars are obstructions and make it difficult to clean up the city.

He said that the county has the responsibility of removing waste from the city, adding that citizens should have a clean and healthy environment.

Failure to dispose of the vehicles will force the county government to remove them at the owners’ cost, he said.

“Consequently, the notice is hereby given to the owners/responsible persons to remove them from the said areas within seven days from the date of this advert failure to which they will be removed and disposed at the cost of the owner,” read the notice in part.

Speaking to the Business Daily, the County Executive for Environment Peter Kimori said the exercise will target old cars and containers, adding that Ruai has the highest number of vehicles abandoned on road reserves.

He also named Outer Ring Road, Westlands and Donholm as areas with most abandoned vehicles.

Mr Kimori however could not establish the number of the vehicles, only saying that they are so many and in different areas.