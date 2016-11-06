City tycoons to form holding firm in plan to diversify activities

Money Markets

Property firm Lions of Good Times, owned by prominent city millionaires, is set to form a holding company that will oversee its entry into other commercial activities.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Shareholders include Paul Kinuthia of Sportpesa and former owner of cosmetics maker Nice and Lovely, Magnate Ventures chief executive Stanley Kinyanjui, Thika Greens CEO Charles Kibiru, OLX managing director Peter Ndiang’ui, former Equity Bank finance director John Njoroge Kabuba and ICT cum-mobile payments expert Mr Samwel Kamiti.

The members during a meeting last week mandated the board to form six business units dealing with financial services, real estate, construction and agribusiness.

The meeting agreed that the board carry out a five-year strategic plan to grow revenue from Sh100 million to Sh5 billion through nationwide expansion with an option of going regional.

Consultancy Dhamana Afrika advised the company to diversify in view of the political environment and the economy.