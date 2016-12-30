Civil servants face New Year axe for land lease forgery

Politics and policy

Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Hundreds of Land ministry officials were yesterday left with their necks on the chopping board for their involvement in the issuing of fake land lease certificates in the past six years.

Land secretary Jacob Kaimenyi said security agencies had compiled a list of civil servants who have been altering land records and transferring property ownership, in readiness for January sackings and charges in court.

Prof Kaimenyi warned that any civil servants who have been working with land cartels to interfere with the renewal of leases will not be spared the purge that seeks to restore the sanctity of land documents countrywide.

The minister gave the example of an Asian family living in Nairobi’s Westlands whose property was fraudulently taken over and their home demolished after senior civil servants colluded with land grabbers to alter records.

The minister said disciplinary action had been taken against the crooks ahead of their arraignment next week to face criminal charges.

“Offending officers have to show cause why they should not be disciplined and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) now have our report for action,” said Prof Kaimenyi, adding that some civil servants had been sent on compulsory leave to facilitate investigations into the fake title deed and lease certificates racket.

EACC chief executive Halakhe Waqo said a systems audit at the Land ministry had been concluded and that a report with the names of the civil servants involved would be released in January.

The racketeers are from land registries countrywide.

Prof Kaimenyi said he had ordered a lifestyle audit of all civil servants in the Land ministry to help rid the department of ‘bad elements’ who have benefited from ill-gotten wealth.

The minister who met representatives of the Asian community at his Nairobi office said county governments have no powers to allocate land to anyone and warned politicians against inciting their supporters to invade privately owned land on grounds that the leases had expired.

Murang’a, Nandi and Kiambu county governments have publicly expressed interest in the planned renewal of leases for the vast tea and coffee plantations in their jurisdictions and have proposed that the land be allocated to them.

Prof Kaimenyi said a task force will soon be formed to review leases issued in the past six years and any lease certificate found to have been illegally issued will be revoked and the leases restored to genuine land owners.

Prof Kaimenyi, who was flanked by his Cabinet colleagues, Joseph Nkaissery (Interior) and Joe Mucheru (ICT), said the review will help unmask the identities of civil servants who have been supporting illegal activities in the ministry to facilitate disciplinary action.