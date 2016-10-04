Civil servants risk sack for delaying youth payments

Politics and policy

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Public Service and Youth Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki and Nairobi NYS youth leader James Wainaina Wanjiru during the State House Youth Summit in Nairobi on October 3, 2016. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

President Uhuru Kenyatta has said civil servants delaying payments to youth, women and disabled persons will be sacked.

The head of State said civil servants named in a soon-to-be tabled parliamentary report on delayed payments would be fired.

President Kenyatta said he had information that some young entrepreneurs had their property seized and were struggling to repay loans they had procured to service government contracts that remained unpaid for months after delivery.

“The greatest challenge is running a government where civil servants are rigid to change. Some have ceased being catalysts of change but obstacles.

“Once Parliament makes public the report on unpaid beneficiaries of Access to Government Procurement Opportunities, we shall take firm action against those found culpable,” he said yesterday at the State House Youth Summit.

The President’s order comes hardly a month after he chaired a Cabinet meeting where he directed that pending payments for the youth, women and disabled people be prioritised.

The summit heard that many firms had been blacklisted with the credit reference bureaus for non-servicing of loans blocking the business from accessing future funds and their owners denied a chance to seek elective political posts as their names had also been blacklisted.

But the Treasury responded swiftly saying Sh1.1 billion had been released to the ministries’ accounting officers for payment.

President Kenyatta said the National Youth Service (NYS) community programmes would resume.

The youth programmes were suspended following revelation of multi-billion shilling scandals at the agency.

The NYS community tasks included menial cleaning and maintenance jobs in 74 constituencies across the country.

“The media only reports negative things and even the Opposition spends time looking for ways of bringing us down but offers no solution to current challenges. Let us not demonise a programme that changed lives of many young people in this country. We need to look at its positive impacts and ensure a few bad elements do not condemn Kenyan youth to lack of a programme that empowers them to start income generating projects,” he said.

Youth, Gender and Public Service secretary Sicily Kariuki said officials of the 300 youth saccos under the NYS fronted community programme were currently being trained in entrepreneurship skills to enable them use their Sh1.4 billion savings to start sustainable income generating activities.