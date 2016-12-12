Civil servants to get Sh26bn for new pay perks in next Budget

Politics and policy

National Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge before a parliamentary committee. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

The Treasury has allocated Sh26.5 billion for civil servants’ salaries and house allowances, making them the biggest winners in next year’s budget.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

This means that the over 600,000 public servants will start enjoying higher perks from July 2017 following the unveiling of a new job structure in October by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission’s (SRC).

Official documents submitted to Parliament show that the Treasury has set aside Sh20 billion for the purposes of paying the adjusted Civil Service basic salaries in the 2017/18 financial year and Sh6.5 billion to implement the third phase of the Civil Service house allowance scheme.

Treasury principal secretary Kamau Thugge has submitted information to Parliament showing that the government has allocated billions to meet the cost of civil servants’ wage and house allowance increases.

“Mr chairman, out of the total Sh63.4 billion under the recurrent vote of the National Treasury… Sh20 billion and Sh6.5 billion is being held to fund targeted government interventions that includes Civil Service Basic Salary Adjustment and Civil Service Phase III House Allowances respectively,” Dr Thugge said in a brief to the National Assembly’s Finance, Planning and Trade Committee, which scrutinised the Treasury’s budgetary proposals.

The review comes as the State struggles to contain a ballooning wage bill that consumes up to 11 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) or 52 per cent of the domestic revenues.

Civil Service remuneration and benefits have also become a big threat to sustainable public expenditure and left little room for development spending.

The Union of Kenya Civil Servants has demanded a pay increase for its members following the recent signing of a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) that resulted in improved salaries for the tutors.

The new remuneration structure will see junior civil servants earn more as the SRC moves to bridge the huge wage disparities in the public sector.

The new structure seeks to peg salaries on performance while harmonising the salaries of personnel across the public service.

'Enhances value'

“The new structure enhances value for low-cadre jobs while maintaining value for top-tier jobs,” SRC chairperson Sarah Serem said when she handed over the structure to Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

Under the current salary structure, the lowest paid civil servants in Job Group A earn a minimum of Sh8,910 per month in basic salary while the highest paid in Job Group T takes home a maximum of Sh302,960.