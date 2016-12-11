Classify shareholders to pre-empt disputes that slow down business

Home

Some shareholders are only interested in return on their investment in a company. PHOTO | FOTOSEACH

A common challenge many firms face is deciding the corporate structure to cater for the different interests in the company.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Corporate structure, which is constitutional or foundational, is entirely different from organisational structure — which is a human resource issue.

To properly address the various interests in a company, it is important to establish the corporate structure at its inception. In today’s article I want to highlight shareholder structure and how this can be managed to protect interests of various stakeholders.

The traditional view on shareholder structure has been that all stakeholders should be given equal rights. However, a few examples shall demonstrate that this is not always the ideal way to structure shareholding. The argument is that investors can have different rights depending on their role in the company.

For example, assume that an investor injects capital into your business in exchange for equity. This means that you would have to allot him some shares.

However, it so happens that this investor is not interested in participating in decision making of the company but is only seeking return on investment.

This investor is fine with the decision that the founders make so long as his returns are secured. This investor could also be a person who is not familiar with your business line in terms of lacking the expertise to manage it, or may be a foreign investor who is not familiar with the intricacies of managing a business in Kenya. Would you allot him the same rights as the founders?

Example two: You may want to reward a certain class of staff with some level of ownership in the company as a way to lock them in and also motivate as well as rewarding them.

However, you do not want a situation where the staff members use their shareholding to veto your decisions or in some cases file minority actions against you. You, therefore, want to limit their voting rights.

The same applies when you desire to have family members receive a steady income from the company — depending on performance — while limiting their voting ability.

Founders may want to retain decision making control over the company in terms of having an extra say or power in decisions.

The common practice when incorporating companies is to issue all shareholders with the same class of shares, exposing stakeholders to internal conflict.

It is possible to issue different classes of shares with different attaching rights so as to pre-empt shareholder disputes and mitigate governance risk. Here are some suggestions.

Preference shares can be issued to investors who desire a fixed return from investing in the company but do not want to participate in decision-making.