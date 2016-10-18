Clearing agents sue own lobby over new ‘illegal’ penalty fee

Magazines

Clearing and forwarding agents are headed for a legal showdown with their lobby over the renewal of operating licences for next year.

A total of 42 companies have filed a case against the Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (Kifwa) officials over what they say is a new illegal charge imposed as penalty for late payment of their annual member’s subscription fee.

The companies led by Keynote Logistics Limited on October 14 obtained temporary restraining orders against Kifwa stopping the lobby from implementing the new levies.

Keynote managing director William Ojonyo said, in court documents, that Kifwa made the increase without following proper channels prescribed in their constitution.

“They illegally imposed penalty on top of annual members’ subscription without an annual general meeting resolution and contrary to the members governing constitution. The said condition is tied to the Defendant’s approval for renewal of custom agents’ licence for 2017 with deadline set down for October 15, 2016,” he said in court documents.

Kifwa chairman Auni Bhaiji, vice chairman Eric Gitonga, vecretary Philip Arunga and treasurer Francis Omondi are listed as respondents in the suit.

The agents are also accusing Kifwa of imposing illegal terms for approval using membership update forms, something they say was never approved at any annual general meeting (AGM).

Kifwa’s constitution, which was enacted in June 1999, provides that members may at an AGM or Special General Resolution adjust upwards or downwards entrance fees or annual subscription.

According to the lobby’s website for a company to enlist as an ordinary member they need to be actively engaged in provision of logistic services for not less than two years, have a paid up capital of no less than Sh10 million and a director with at least five years work experience.

This is in addition to the Sh10,000 entrance fees and annual subscription of Sh7,000. The clearing and forwarding agents claim their efforts to seek audience with Kifwa officials had borne no fruits thus their decision to move to court.

“The members have sought audience with the defendant’s officials to no avail and are threatened with being locked out for the renewal of licence for 2017,” they said.

Senior Resident Magistrate Isaac Orenge stopped the lobby from imposing a penalty of Sh10,000 on top of the annual subscription fees for purposes of clearance for the renewal of the customs agents’ licence until the matter is heard and determine.

“The defendant either by themselves, or through their agents, servants or employees are hereby restrained from levying illegal fees for purposes of clearance for the renewal of the customs agents’ licence for 2017,” he ordered.

The mater is set for hearing on October 31, at the Chief Magistrates Court in Milimani Nairobi.