Cleft palate in Kenyan children linked to poor diet and malnutrition

Poor diet and malnutrition in expectant women is the leading cause of cleft lip in children in Kenya, experts say.

Children get the cleft lip at the fetal stage and are born to mothers who live in poverty. Cleft lip, or cleft palate, is the separation of the two sides of the upper lip which appears as an opening. It can extend beyond the base of the nose and include the bones of the upper jaw.

Studies show that it occurs early in pregnancy. Prof Meshach Ong’uti, a leading cleft lip surgeon and the CEO of Help a Child Smile Tomorrow Foundation, said expectant mothers should take extra care of their pregnancies in the early stages to prevent their babies developing the condition.

He said that there are many cases of this deformity in East Africa because mothers are not taking good care of themselves during pregnancy. “In every station we perform the smile training or surgery we deal with over 50 patients which means something needs to be done,” he said.

Consumption of alcohol

The foundation operates in Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Somalia, Cameroon, Bangladesh and Malawi. “Malnutrition is a well-documented problem associated with cleft lip and palate. Mothers should be given folic acid and eat food rich in Vitamin A,” said Prof Ong’uti.

He said that apart from malnutrition, the deformity could also be caused by pollution, consumption of alcohol, smoking cigarettes and genetics.

“Most mothers facing malnutrition live under deplorable conditions, use charcoal and firewood to cook in poorly ventilated houses. Smoke can affect the development of the child in early pregnancy,” said Prof Ong’uti.

He said that another cause of cleft lip is early pregnancy. Young girls consume alcohol and drugs which interfere with the development of the baby, he added.

The disorder can result in feeding, speech and hearing problems as well as frequent ear infections, he said.

However, corrective surgery rectifies the condition. The treatment is free.

“Our corrective surgery has both health and social advantages to families as it eases the difficult time mothers undergo while trying to breast-feed their babies because they are unable to suckle properly and have difficulty in swallowing food,” said Prof Ong’uti in an interview in Kisumu.

To prevent the deformity, Dr Geoffrey Githinji, the team leader of Help a Child Smile Tomorrow, advises pregnant mothers to complete the recommended four antenatal visits and deliver at health facilities.

‘‘They should also feed on food rich in Vitamin A, take folic acid and avoid alcohol and cigarettes,” he said.

Depending on the severity of the defect, Prof Ong’uti says that one surgery can take one and half hours.