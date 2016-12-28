Cloud productivity tools for small and growing businesses

Home

While businesses slowly embrace cloud technology, the question of which cloud service to go for arises. Several factors come into play: scalability, compatibility with current systems, simplicity, security, ease of access among a list of many more.

In selecting a provider, it tends to narrow down to two industry giants: Microsoft & Google.

On one hand, Microsoft offers Office 365, which is the office you already know, optimised for collaboration, remote accessibility and with extra features and programs (Business class email & mobile apps) not found on the regular installed version of Microsoft Office or Outlook

Office 365 is a cost effective solution that ensures businesses don’t have to invest in physical infrastructure. You are assured of 99.9% uptime (i.e. a measure of the time a machine, typically a computer, has been working and available). It comes with fully installed Office applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, and OneNote); Online versions of Office; Business class email, calendar & contacts; Skype For Business and OneDrive file storage platform, where you can choose depending on your preferred package.

Google’s offer on the other hand is not that far different from Microsoft’s. They offer the G-Suite - formerly known as Google Apps For Work - which is a suite of cloud computing productivity and collaboration software tools.

G-Suite grants users real time collaboration, access anywhere as well as 99.9 per cent uptime; it leverages on Google’s servers, which are renowned for security and efficiency and comes with its own golden package of applications. Gmail; Google Calendar; Google Hangout; Google Drive; Collaboration Tools (Docs, Sheets, Forms, Slides, Sites); Google Vault & Google Admin.

With such option available, business decision makers can’t make a random pick at these things. It helps to consult and have an informed comparison of the two services; both equally as efficient as the other.

eMomentum Interactive Systems Limited team has come up with a simplified table of comparison to guide relevant decision makers.

OFFICE 365 G-SUITE A major requirement of most clients is storage space. Office 365 offers unlimited cloud storage Since most people use G-Mail, G-Suite enables businesses to utilise the same platform with the major difference being that one can now get a business email address. Limits the challenge of change management as most people are used to suing Microsoft Office. Business email on G-Suite grants more users more drive space. Regular emails are 15GB while business email has 30GB. One can purchase separate components off of the entire suite e.g. Skype for Business. The Google Vault component enables users to archive emails for up to 7 years.