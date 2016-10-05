Co-operation among life insurers key to greater efficiency and profitability

Home

Members of the public get free treatment during a medical camp organised by the First Assurance Company. The firm won an award for having the best claims settlement time. PHOTO | FILE

In an industry where it may take up to 120 days for some insurance firms to get medical claims settled, it is always refreshing to come across a dependable insurer.

Little-known company, First Assurance, was in December last year feted by the Agents’ Choice award for having the Best Claims Settlement time, albeit in general insurance. Doctors and Medical Service Provider’s or (MSPs) value prompt claims settlements most.

For those looking to purchase premiums from an insurer are three key ratios. First Assurance’s Capital Adequacy stood at 133 per cent, Solvency Ratio at 461 per cent and Claims Ratio at 65 per cent, all positively in the right direction as per their last audited results. Perhaps underlying their strong A- rating by the Global Credit Rating agency last year.

On a recent visit to the firm’s offices, I sought to find out more about their health products.

First Assurance offers both individual and corporate medical covers accommodating inpatient as well as outpatient care and incorporating pre-existing medical conditions though with some restrictions.

Like many other major insurers, the focus is heavily on the corporate segment. However they are rapidly expanding into the retail business targeting the middle class where majority of Kenyans are. Perhaps a growth strategy.

According to Mr Hillary Mwangi the firm’s Medical and Group Life Manager, the challenges facing the sector are many but with continual market knowledge and awareness, there will be refinement and reduction in the loss making experienced by many medical units.

He cites the emerging cancer and non-communicable disease burden especially lifestyle diseases as some of the causes driving premiums up.

High costs levied by top hospitals are also contributing factors to both loss making by the insurance firms and high premiums to citizens.

Mr Mwangi says medical fraud, especially by collusion is also contributing factor to loss making, but adoption of technology and stringent audits could lower this.

In his opinion, while the sector’s overall actuarial data collection has improved, efficiency and profitability could benefit from more accurate data and stronger cooperation amongst service providers.

Stronger collaboration especially with the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) for better rebates would lead to lowering of premiums by private insurers opening the doors to more Kenyans to have quality health insurance.