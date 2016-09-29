Colleges to churn out 40,000 medics in US-Kenya deal

Politics and policy

Local colleges are set to produce 40,000 additional health professionals in the next three years as financing for the training programmes expands.

The Afya Elimu Fund (AEF) – sponsored by among others, the Education ministry, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) – is expected to mobilise Sh2.5 billion by 2019, up from Sh522 million currently.

The fund has already trained over 9,200 medical students from mid-level health learning institutions since its roll out in 2013, with 1,223 mid-cadre professionals graduates.

The graduates include nurses, laboratory technologists, nutritionists, pharmacists and clinical officers.

“I cannot wait for the 9,000 AEF beneficiaries to get to work,” said Deputy President, William Ruto during the official launch of the fund in Nairobi.

“Every society has a gap of some sort but provision of universal health care is our priority as a government. We are not there yet but working towards it.”

The students access the loans of up to Sh40,000 per student in one academic year through the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb).

Data from the Ministry of Health shows that most hospitals in the country are understaffed with only 15 trained health workers available to serve 10,000 Kenyans against the World Health Organisation recommendation of 23 for 10,000 citizens.

Other AEF partners include IntraHealth International, FunzoKenya, the Family Group Foundation, I&M Bank, and the Rattansi Educational Trust.

The fund is however a drop in the ocean for the students who need at least Sh124,000 per an academic year.

Director of the Kenya Medical Training Colleges (KMTC), Peter Tum said that the amount per student year needs to be increased if the ultimate goal is to be achieved.

Mr Tum said that the AEF has done well to reduce the drop-out rate and deferring requests by medical students due to lack of funds.

“The fund is only directed to a student’s fee. It will help us a great deal to meet our mandate if it was increased to also cater for their accommodation and meals, since some cannot really afford,” said Mr Tum.