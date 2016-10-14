Colonial Stores to Adam’s Arcade and man behind the enterprise

Home

Adams Arcade stands where Colonial Stores was established at the beginning of World War 11. PHOTO | DOUGLAS KIEREINI

While at Alliance High School, once every month we were permitted to go to Nairobi in what had come to be known as “Nairobi Saturdays”.

Of course, some of the more creative boys went on a frolic of their own elsewhere, but as long as you came back to school on time nobody made too much of a fuss.

The transport of choice was the country buses plying the route between Thogoto and Nairobi, although if you were early enough you could catch the passenger train at Kikuyu Station.

I recall each time the bus approached Adam’s Arcade the conductor, hanging perilously on the door handle with one leg swinging outside the bus, would whistle, bang the side of the bus and shout “koronia, koronia!” for those intending to disembark there. That was in 1968.

For a long time I was puzzled as to the meaning of the word “koronia” but I later learnt that before Adam’s Arcade came into existence there was a shop known as Colonial Stores at this very spot and “koronia” was the Kikuyu’s best effort for “colonial.”

Colonial Stores was established at the beginning of World War 11 and served as a logistics depot for the British Military. After the war the facility fell into disuse as much of its functions were scaled down and moved elsewhere, notably Eastleigh Air Base.

Concomitantly, there was a large influx of a European working class into Nairobi including military personnel who opted to remain, no doubt emboldened by the success of the war effort and the favourable climatic and investment conditions in Kenya.

This development created rising demand for middle-income housing in Nairobi.

The first Municipal European Housing Scheme was launched in 1948 on a site off Ngong Road, near the location of Colonial Stores and was known as Woodley Estate Scheme.

It was named after Mayor Alderman F.G.R. Woodley who was in office at the time. The scheme consisted of the following:

Woodley Estate: Ten two-bed roomed houses, 14 three-bed roomed houses and 41 one-bed roomed flats. It was completed in early 1949.

Woodley Flatlets: 41 flatlets completed in 1949.

Woodley 11: 50 two-bed roomed and 20 three-bed roomed houses completed early 1950. The estate was occupied by European middle-level municipal officers, secretaries and personal assistants.

Abdul Habib Adam was an Arab trader running a successful business under the name Reliance Motor Transport. It is claimed that he transacted a great deal of business with the military during the war years, but unfortunately the government fell into heavy arrears on payment.

It is said that Adam was friendly with Mayor Woodley and through his good offices a compromise was reached wherein the government granted him the land on which Adam’s Arcade now stands in settlement of monies owed to him.