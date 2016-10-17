Comesa backs Amina’s bid for top AU position

Politics and policy

Ms Amina Mohamed, the Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary. PHOTO | FILE

The candidature of Amina Mohamed for the chairperson of the African Union Commission has received a major boost after a regional bloc supported her bid and urged other countries to drop their quest.

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) has thrown its weight behind Kenya’s Foreign Affairs secretary and urged Djibouti, which is fronting Yacin Elmi Bouh, to support Ms Mohamed.

“Kenya presented its Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador (Dr) Amina Mohamed for the position of chairperson of the African Union Commission. It requested the bloc’s support in order to send a positive message to the rest of the world,” says Comesa.

“In its decision, the council urged member states to support Ambassador Mohamed for the position of chairperson and Mr Bouh for the position of deputy chairperson,” the statement from Comesa added.

Comesa also wants member states to support Epiphane Kabushemeye of Burundi (for Commissioner for Peace and Security), Dr Amani Abou-Zeid of Egypt (for Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy).

Others are Dr Saidi Kibeya of Burundi (for Commissioner for Human Resources, Science and Technology), Dr Hespina Rukato of Zimbabwe and Ambassador Rahamtalla Mohmed Osman of Sudan (for Commissioner for Political Affairs).