Common cancers in HIV patients

Magazines

Anyone can get cancer. Infection with HIV does not cause cancer, but it can increase your risk of getting certain cancers.

Anyone can get cancer. Infection with HIV does not cause cancer, but it can increase your risk of getting certain cancers (as compared to non-infected people). These cancers usually occur in advanced stages of HIV infection.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

This is due to a severely weakened immune system. HIV is known for making the body vulnerable to opportunistic infections. Some of the cancers you get in advanced stages of HIV infection are known to be caused by viruses.

Lymphoma

The most common HIV-related lymphoma is called Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. This is a cancer of the lymphatic system. The lymphatic system is a vital part of the body’s immune system.

It consists of lymph nodes (groups of small, bean-shaped organs located throughout the body including the neck, armpit, chest, groin and abdomen/pelvis. You can easily feel the ones in the front of the neck in someone with a throat infection), the spleen (an organ on the left side of your abdomen), your tonsils and an organ in the chest area known as the thymus.

Lymphoma begins when healthy cells in the lymphatic system mutate and grow out of control forming a tumour. People with lymphoma may report persistent painless, swollen lymph nodes in the neck, armpit, chest or groin area, weight loss and sometimes fever/night sweats.

Lymphoma can sometimes affect the brain, spinal cord and nerves (in a condition known as CNS lymphoma). In such cases it can cause headaches, seizures, paralysis, memory loss, confusion, fatigue and weakness.

Kaposi Sarcoma

Kaposi sarcoma is a cancer that develops from the cells that surround lymphatic or blood vessels. It is associated with infection by human herpes virus (HHV-8). The HHV-8 virus is found in saliva and genital secretions. In people without HIV/Aids, it is generally a slow growing cancer,.

However, in people living with Aids, kaposi sarcoma can develop very quickly and aggressively. It appears as purplish/reddish spots on the skin or inside the mouth. It can, however, invade internal organs such as the lung and intestines.

Anal cancer

Anal cancer is not very common amongst the general population. It is caused by the human papilloma virus (HPV) – just like cervical cancer. Men who have sex with men (MSM) and bisexual men are particularly vulnerable to developing anal cancer (whether or not they have HIV). However, MSM who are HIV-positive are up to 25 times more likely to get anal cancer.

Bisexual men are also at risk of passing HPV to both their female and male partners. That said, heterosexual HIV positive people can also get anal cancer. Anal cancer can present with a lump around the anus, bleeding, anal pain, discomfort, itching or an anal discharge and sometimes, a change in stool habits.

Cervical cancer

The cervix is the opening of a woman’s uterus (womb). It opens into the vagina. The vulva is the outer part of a woman’s genitalia. Cervical and certain types of vulva cancers are associated with Human Papilloma Virus (HPV). Most women with HPV don’t even know they have it because it is not associated with any strange or foul vaginal discharge, itchiness or skin changes.

Cervical cancer can spread to other parts of the body including the bladder, rectum and even liver, lungs and brain. Any woman with HPV can get cervical cancer but women with HIV are at a higher risk of getting it.