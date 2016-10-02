Constant innovation imperative for online payment service firms

Magazines

PayPal went public in 2002, and immediately its market value skyrocketed. PHOTO/AFP

Equity Bank last week announced that it had improved its online payment service in a partnership with PayPal to enable its customers withdraw funds within three days as opposed to eight, in an adaptive marketing move driven by ever swifter wireless transactions.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

For PayPal, which is also offering Kenyan businesses quick access to money from overseas clients and enabling them to receive payments in up to 25 currencies, constant innovation has become an imperative both in Kenya’s e-commerce industry which by 2014 was valued at Sh4.4bn, and globally.

“PayPal is focused on making e-commerce safer and easier to use throughout Africa. Kenya has always been a priority market for us and we are working to ensure that our services are convenient for all our customers,” said Efi Dahan, the General Manager, Israel and Africa for PayPal.

“By streamlining this process, merchants have even more reason to use PayPal to sell their goods and services.” When PayPal first launched in 1998, online card payments were still a challenge for many businesses.

With its entry into the market, it offered individuals and businesses an easy way to take online payments

“PayPal’s founders figured out early on that it could make a decent profit in this low-margin business of processing transactions, if it could encourage enough users to fund PayPal payments via bank accounts rather than financial cards,” said Michelle Evans, the Euromonitor International Digital Consumer Manager in an article titled, The Four Aspects of PayPal’s Current Growth Strategy.

“In time, it was speed, convenience and security that made PayPal’s online platform popular, especially among eBay’s small-time sellers. PayPal went public in 2002, and immediately its market value skyrocketed. Within a year, eBay, which once dominated the e-commerce market, bought the start-up for $1.5bn (Sh150bn) as it realised PayPal was squeezing out its own in-house payment option.”

But the change did not stop for PayPal on its acquisition.

“In an age of disruptive start-ups and diminishing competitive barriers, it is more important than ever before to understand your customers and to act on that insight faster than the competition,” said Norm Johnston, the Chief Digital and Strategy Officer at Mindshare, in his book, Adaptive Marketing: Leveraging Real-Time Data to Become a more Competitive and Successful Company.

“As adaptive marketing illustrates, rapidly applying even just a single source of real-time data can lead to happier customers and better ROI.” It is this knowledge of the market, and its expertise in adapting to emerging trends, which now include stiff competition in online payment systems, including from Google Pay and Amazon, that have fuelled PayPal’s aggressive marketing in the past two years.

In 2014, it rebranded, unveiling a new logo which was meant to symbolise forwardness, innovation, and vision. “Our new brand identity goes far beyond an updated logo,” said David Marcus, the then president of PayPal.

“We have aligned this with our first global brand campaign. We are setting a new expectation with our global consumers, developers and merchants: PayPal is redefining the future of money by putting people first.”

In doing so, PayPal was also moving to clearer branding across multiple extensions. “Today’s marketplace is very noisy. Brands must be particularly clear about what they want consumers to remember about them,” said researchers of a 2013 paper C. Whan Park, Andreas B. Eisingerich, Gratiana Pol and Jason Whan Park.

“Contrary to what one might expect, a brand’s extension efforts to different product categories strengthen, rather than weaken, the benefits of brand logos,” they found.