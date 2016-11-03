Consumption to support growth but deficit a risk

Money Markets

Africa-focused financial advisory firm StratLink says consumption continues to drive Kenya’s growth and foreign direct investment (FDI), but cautions long-term current account deficit could pose a risk to the economy.

The firm, in a new research note, forecasts that the high consumption will drive economic growth to 2021.

“Over the last five years the Kenyan market has attracted a number of multinationals in the fast-food segment. This backs StratLink’s long-held view that accelerating consumption is bound to be one of Kenya’s key growth engines for the next five years,” it says.

It points out that Kenya has raced ahead of other sub-Saharan African countries in terms of household consumption since the 1980s.

The report warns though that the country’s current account position has narrowed lately and could put significant pressure on the shilling in coming years despite the FDI inflows.

The current account deficit reflects the gap between money paid out by Kenya and money brought in.

“Investors are, however, bound to be cautious over the country’s current account position which has been sliding deeper into negative terrain approaching lows last witnessed in the late 1970s and early 1980s,” said the firm.

“This is likely to present headwinds for the shilling in the years ahead and raise the cost of servicing foreign currency denominated debt. With the 2017 General Election fast approaching, susceptibility to event risk is bound to be at the top of most investors’ consideration.”

The Central Bank of Kenya’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) discussed the current account deficit at its September meeting and decided to keep it under close review, according to minutes of the meeting.

The MPC projected the current account deficit to narrow to 5.5 per cent of gross domestic product in 2016 from 6.8 per cent in 2015.