510 EABL customers renew claim in botched promotion

Over 500 people who claimed to have won money during a botched Kenya Breweries Limited promotion in 2003 have renewed their court fight for compensation by the beer maker.

The claimants want KBL compelled to pay each of them Sh20,000, which they expected to receive during the KBL-run Pambazuko promotion, which was called off before the final draw.

KBL however says the complainants had through their lawyer agreed to settle for Sh5,000 each as part of an out-of-court settlement, which was to see them withdraw the suit.

The ‘Pambazuko’ promotion entailed a draw in which a winning number would be announced. Each winning number had different monetary value. The winning numbers could be found on bottle top crowns of some KBL products.

The draw was cancelled following hitches involving a draw number 5774, which ended up in the hands of hundreds of people.

KBL insists that the 510 individuals agreed to participate in a goodwill fund it had set up to pay people with winning bottle top crowns, which was legally binding and provided for each claimant to receive Sh5,000.

“On or about April 19, 2003 KBL carried out a draw where the winning number was 5774 for Sh20,000. I, together with my co-plaintiffs forwarded our winning corks to KBL’s headquarters. KBL did not pay the money won to me and my co-plaintiffs, stating that there was a technical error and the number had been withdrawn,” says Simon Igecha, one of the suing individuals. The fresh claim amounts to an estimated total of Sh10.2 million before interest.

Justice Fred Ochieng has ordered the parties to appear before him on April 24 to determine whether all parties have filed documents to be relied on during the hearing.

The individuals claim that they only agreed to surrender their bottle top crowns on condition that they each received Sh20,000 compensation.

The complainants add that they withdrew from the goodwill fund as soon as they were offered Sh5,000 each.

Among the issues to be determined in the suit are whether KBL terminated the controversial promotion legally, and whether the suing individuals had the winning crowns that were to entitle them to Sh20,000 each.

The judge is also set to rule on whether KBL breached provisions of the Betting Control and Licensing Board in withdrawing the promotion, and if the brewer violated any law in the run up to the dispute.

Their lawyer, Rumba Kinuthia, says that KBL while inviting him for talks did not indicate that his clients would receive only Sh5,000 each.

Mr Kinuthia adds that he had given KBL an ultimatum to either pay Sh20,000 to each claimant or return their bottle tops so that they could be used as evidence in the case.