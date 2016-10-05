Kenatco targets high-end clients with own premium online taxi hailing app

Corporate News

Teke Taxi is currently available in Nairobi and will by year-end be unveiled in Mombasa and Kisumu.

The State-owned Kenya National Taxi Corporation (Kenatco) is currently testing an online hailing app to challenge Uber’s dominance in the market.

Kenatco is set to launch the app named Teke Taxi targeting the mass market. Corporate clients, mainly government agencies and private companies, currently make up 94 per cent of total revenue for Kenya’s oldest taxi company.

With a tariff of Sh60 per kilometre and Sh4 per minute and a base fare of Sh100; Kenatco is 42 per cent more expensive than rival Uber which slashed prices by a third in July to Sh35 per Km and Sh3 per minute but left base charge intact at Sh100.

Receiver manager John Ndung’u said the fare structure is because Kenatco offers a “premium service” underpinned by safety, security, free Wi-Fi, air conditioned cars, no waiting charges for up to an hour, and experienced drivers who can easily navigate multiple routes.

“You have to be careful about pricing,” said Mr Ndung’u in an interview. “Most of our business is corporate. We’re now entering the retail market. We see growth in the market,” he said, adding that the service will go live mid this month.

Kenatco projects that the e-hailing app will help double revenue which topped Sh421 million in the fiscal year to June 2016, said Mr Ndung’u.

Each of Kenatco’s 165 vehicle fleet makes an average of eight trips daily, the company said. The firm disclosed plans to lease additional cars to serve the retail market and take on e-taxi rivals who have each signed up more than 1,000 drivers.

Some of Kenatco’s top corporate clients include Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Airways, Hilton Hotel, Deloitte, Norfolk Hotel, StanChart Bank, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and South African Airways.

Kenatco’s shift to an app which charges for distance travelled and time taken in the journey means the cab operator has discarded its previous zonal pricing model.

However, Kenatco said corporate clients, who pay after a 30-day credit period, will pay rates as per agreed contracts.

Kenatco has been under receivership since February 1996, after defaulting on two debentures of Sh17 million and Sh5.4 million advanced to the company by ICDC. The loans now stand at Sh1.2 billion due to accrued interest.

Teke Taxi is an open source app owned by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa which can be leased to independent cab firms to digitise their operations. Kenatco Taxis Ltd has a fleet of 165 vehicles under lease and 300 drivers.

The e-hailing service is currently available in Nairobi and will by year-end be unveiled in Mombasa and Kisumu.