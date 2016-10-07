Barclays hires Charles Muchene as chairman

Corporate News

Mr Charles Muchene

Charles Muchene has been elected non-executive chairman of Barclays Bank of Kenya in a rare move that will see him chair the boards of two publicly listed companies. Mr Muchene is also the chairman of beer maker East African Breweries Limited (EABL).

He replaces Francis Okomo-Okello who has chaired Barclays Bank of Kenya’s board since 2005. His election comes at a time when the banking sector in Kenya is navigating choppy waters following a move by the government to cap interest rates.

“Muchene joins Barclays at a time when the bank is marking a century of its existence in Kenya. At the macroeconomic level, the banking sector is facing an increasingly dynamic and complex regulatory environment putting pressure on the sector to rethink its business strategies and models,” said Barclays yesterday in a statement.

30 years of experience

Mr Muchene has 30 years of experience in the financial sector. He has previously worked as a senior partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He also sits on the board of AIG Kenya.

Prior to being appointed the EABL chair, Mr Muchene was senior partner at PwC, a firm which had served as consultant for the brewer.

Barclays Bank of Kenya has in the past few years undergone a restructuring that has seen it integrated with other African subsidiaries of the UK-based Barclays Plc.