New sweet potato variety improves health, incomes in Western Kenya

Corporate News

Members of a Homa Bay women’s group sample the sweet potato. PHOTO | SARAH OOKO

At a homestead in one of the villages in Homa Bay County a group of women sat on plastic chairs arranged under a tree that shielded them from the scorching mid-afternoon sun.

The group comprised largely of expectant mothers and those with young children below the age of five. As they chatted, shared food and addressed various issues pertaining to their wellbeing, one couldn’t help but notice their radiant smiles and joyful demeanour.

But life hasn’t always been rosy for these women. About three years ago, they mostly gathered like this in times of grief while mourning and offering support to mothers who kept losing their babies to a myriad of preventable childhood diseases in the area.

“We didn’t know what was happening. Our children were just dying and we couldn’t stop it,” said Ms Christine Atieno, a mother of a three-year-old girl who was also carrying her second pregnancy when the Business Daily talked to her.

Other times, it was fellow women who succumbed to illnesses and in worse circumstances death before or after delivery due to low immunity that made them vulnerable to various health complications.

However, the tide began to slowly change following the introduction of the orange fleshed sweet potato variety which is rich in vitamin A.

Previous varieties planted in the region and consumed by most Kenyans were either white or yellow on the inside, and had low or no vitamin A content.

Infant and young children below the age of five require this essential nutrient for optimal health, growth and development. Those lacking it suffer from low immunity, increased risk of anaemia, appetite loss, eye infections and severe episodes of diarrhoea and measles.

Vitamin A enables expectant mothers to ward off infections and have healthy pregnancies.

Compared to older types with lower nutrition content, this new sweet potato variety provides up to 100 per cent of vitamin A needs required by children, mothers and other household members. It also increases farmers’ yields by about 15 per cent.

“We were encouraged to grow and eat them because of their high nutritional value compared to our traditional varieties,” sad Ms Atieno who has planted the potatoes in her farm.

“Initially we were cautious. But we now prefer this new sweet potato because of its health benefits. And when we take it to the market, it’s on high demand as most people here have been informed of its benefits.”

The International Potato Centre (known by its Spanish acronym CIP) in conjunction with the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries introduced this nutrient-rich potato to farmers in early 2011 with the aim of boosting food security and improving household health, especially women and children, in the sweet potato belt of Western Kenya.

“We wanted to introduce the new variety here due to its prowess in tackling maternal and child conditions prevalent in the area,” Dr Jan Low, the Africa Regional Leader at CIP, told the Business Daily.