South Africa-based Tiger Brands East Africa units post 26pc revenue growth

South Africa-based Tiger Brands has reported its East African business has recorded a 26 per cent growth in revenue to Sh6.9 billion for the year to September, recovering from last year’s profit manipulation scandal.

The Johannesburg-listed firm said its Kenya and Ethiopia businesses posted a full-year operating income of Sh369.8 million compared to a loss of Sh340.7 million in 2015.

Tiger Brands attributed profitability growth to “strong” performance by its Kenyan unit Haco Tiger Brands — which is 49 per ent owned by billionaire businessman Chris Kirubi and 51 per cent by the South African firm.

Its Ethiopian business, which is up for sale, also posted a Sh196 million profit compared to last year’s loss of Sh15 billion.

Last year, Tiger Brands said its Kenyan business altered financial statements and engaged in pre-invoicing, thereby inflating operating profit by Sh879 million, causing the group’s operating income to decline five per cent to Sh13 billion.

“There was a pleasing recovery in Haco’s volumes despite tough regional economic conditions, including foreign currency shortages in Ethiopia, foreign exchange volatility in Uganda and Rwanda, and civil unrest in Burundi,” the Tiger Brands said in a statement.

The Tiger Brands group, which also has operations in Cameroon, Zimbabwe and Nigeria, posted a six per cent rise in group after tax profit of sh23.8 billion, compared to Sh22.4 billion the previous year.

The management attributed this improvement in earnings to strong domestic performance as well as an increase in operating income in its regional markets.

Kasarani-based Haco Tiger Brands produces and markets products such as Ace, BIC, Jeyes, Miadi, Amara, Motions, TCB, Bloo and SoSoft.

The company was last year involved in a scandal after some top managers were accused of moving unsold stock to third party warehouses to make it appear as if full year performance targets had been achieved.

“Our business is recovering and we hope to see better growth in the future as the market stabilises,” Mr Kirubi, who serves as the Haco Tiger Brands chairman, told the Business Daily in a telephone interview.

“There is a strategy to reclaim our market in Tanzania which has done very poorly as well as Burundi and South Sudan. We have seen no growth of business in these territories.”

Haco Tiger Brands was established in 2008 after Mr Kirubi sold majority stake of the company to Tiger Brands.