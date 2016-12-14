http://www.businessdailyafrica.com/image/view/-/3486140/medRes/1513524/-/6773iaz/-/WALK.jpg
US elections, Euro 2016 among Kenyans' most popular Google searches this year

An employee walks through the lobby of Google’s Washington headquarters. PHOTO | FILE

By ANNIE NJANJA

Posted  Wednesday, December 14   2016 at  14:37

Tech giant Google has revealed the 2016 top searches that drove Kenyans online.

Top on the list is the Euro 2016 while Donald Trump came in second on Kenya’s top trending searches, strongly indicating that the locals keenly followed the US elections.

The Olympics Games Rio 2016 also attracted a lot of local audiences seeking to stay updated on the goings-on throughout the competition.

Other 2016 top trending topics included Jacob Juma the controversial businessman who was gunned down on Ngong Road. The legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, Hillary Clinton, the democratic candidate running against president-elect Donald Trump in the US elections, Diana Chelele, a Kenyan songstress who was murdered in cold blood, also attracted a lot of Kenyans.

The late First Lady Lucy Kibaki, controversial event Project X and the late songstress Achieng Abura were also some of the most trending topics on Google.

