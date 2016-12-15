Banks defy interest rate caps to grow profits by 6 per cent

Corporate News

Kenya Bankers Association officials Frank Ireri (left) and Habil Olaka at a past event. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Commercial banks overcame a tough operating environment to record a 6.4 per cent growth in profits before tax in the 10 months to October, even as the industry remains clouded by gloom that has seen some lenders cut jobs to protect their margins.

Data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) shows that the banking industry recorded Sh130.3 billion in profits for the period to October compared to Sh122.4 billion in a similar period last year.

The improved performance came despite fears that reduced public confidence in the sector that followed collapse of three lenders in the last 12 months, the coming into force in September of a law capping interest rates and a general slowdown of the economy — as reflected in the piling up of bad loans — would affect the lenders’ profitability.

In October, the first full month after the law capping interest rates came into force, bank profits rose by Sh9.3 billion, higher than the Sh8.2 billion recorded in the same month last year.

The October profits were, however, the lowest recorded in a month this year, signalling to a possible slowdown in the servicing of loans.

“Most interest rates charged on loans during the year were high, which explains the year on year growth but it is a slowdown on a month to month basis,” the head of research at Standard Investment Bank, Francis Mwangi, said.

Disproportionate profits

Mandatory reduction of lending rates reduced the interest margins across an industry that had previously been criticised for enjoying disproportionate profits at the expense of the rest of the economy.

Notably, the industry’s loan book grew by Sh23 billion during the month, to Sh2.29 trillion, the largest absolute increase reported by the lenders this year.

Slow credit growth has been a source of concern for the government because it often acts as a precursor to a stagnant economy in which the private sector is taking in less capital.

Interest rates are currently capped at 14 per cent, down from the previous average of 18 per cent, with some borrowers paying as high as 24 per cent.

Lower lending rates were expected to drive up borrowing by the private sector and reinvigorate the economy.