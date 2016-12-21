Hard economic times pull back new motor car sales 30 per cent

Corporate News

Toyota Kenya managing director Sachio Yotsukura poses with the new Toyota RAV4 2016 during its official launch in Nairobi. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

New motor vehicle sales are set to close at a four-year low of 14,129 units, marking the first time orders have plunged since 2009, according to industry data.

Dealers have attributed the decline in new vehicle sale orders — mostly by government departments, private companies and high net worth individuals — to slowing economic activity and imposition of excise taxes on assembled vehicles for the better part of the year.

The decline in sale orders signals tougher economic times that, like the shrinking jobs market, stands at odds with the rosy GDP figures.

The number of units sold touched 12,929 in the 11 months to November, according to the Kenya Motor Industry Association (KMI), which expects the dealers to sell an additional 1,200 units by end of the month.

That would take total sales for the year to 14,129 units, a 29.8 per cent drop compared to 19,966 units in 2015 and slightly below the 14,168 units sold in 2013.

It would also mark the first time sales dropped since 2009 when the number of units declined 21.8 per cent to 10,264 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis and the 2008 post-election violence.

This year’s fall in sales came even as the economy is projected to grow six per cent from last year’s 5.6 per cent, indicating that the growth drivers are not benefiting the new vehicles market.

Subdued demand

Dealers expect subdued demand to continue into 2017, citing increased pullback by individuals and businesses ahead of the upcoming General Election.

“We expect sales to remain flat next year as a result of a wait-and-see attitude that always comes with the election,” said Rita Kavashe, the chief executive of General Motors East Africa (GMEA).

Consumer spending and business expansion tends to slow down when elections approach, hurting vehicle dealers and sellers of other high-value goods.

In 2012, for instance, growth of new vehicle sales slowed 1.3 per cent to 12,352 units compared to 12,186 the year before.

This was partly linked to the General Election held in March 2013, whose peaceful outcome ushered in a double-digit sales growth to a record 19,966 units last year.

The wider negative impact of elections can also be seen through general economic slowdown. For instance, GDP growth slowed down to 0.2 per cent in 2008 from 6.8 per cent the year before, according to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).