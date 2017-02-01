Eveready closes Uganda warehouse, losses hit Sh206m

Corporate News

Eveready East Africa chief executive Jackson Mutua. PHOTO | FILE

Eveready East Africa has closed its Ugandan warehouse and opted to supply the market through a distributor — even as the firm announced that its net loss for the year to September has increased 2.5 per cent to Sh206.5 million.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The troubled battery firm saw its revenues halve to Sh553.3 million in what is attributed to stock outs following the termination of a long-term distribution agreement with US-based Energizer Holdings.

ALSO READ: Eveready discloses Energizer deal accounts for 80pc of sales

Eveready managing director Jackson Mutua said the company will now supply the Ugandan market through a local distributor after “cultural and structural hardships” impeded its operations in the neighbouring country.

The NSE-listed firm, which is still 10.5 per cent owned by Energizer, took a Sh34.7 million hit from closing this regional business.

“Sometime in early 2012, the company made a decision to supply Uganda through Kenya or direct shipments for efficiency purposes,” Mr Mutua said in an interview.

“However, it has not been easy trading in Uganda. For instance, some retailers lack identity cards posing a significant challenge when trying to manage them. It is for such reasons that the board decided to close the warehouse.”

Eveready is now looking for a Uganda-based distributor, whom Mr Mutua says will be better placed to anticipate and handle the dynamics of the market.

The battery firm in December announced that it had terminated its near half-century distribution agreement with Energizer, arguing that the contract was tilted in favour of the American multinational.

Restricted pricing

Eveready said the pact with Energizer restricted it from pricing products, picking those that best fit the Kenyan market or even from independently diversifying its portfolio.

It also accused its shareholder and partner of, without notice, changing the company’s purchase terms last year from an open to a cash-based account— affecting its ability to supply the local and export market.