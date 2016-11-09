800 Nairobi Uber drivers fault price cuts

Corporate News

Taxicabs parked along Kimathi Street, Nairobi, on February 8, 2016. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

More than 800 drivers have joined a court case filed against mobile phone taxi hailing company Uber challenging the American firm’s move to slash fares by 35 per cent.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The drivers, through the Digital Taxi Association of Kenya lobby, claim that the American firm is engaging in restrictive trade practices by capping fares at Sh35 per kilometre with a minimum fee of Sh200.

Uber has, however, asked the High Court to dismiss the suit, arguing that the Digital Taxi Association of Kenya is not a legal person hence has no right to sue the taxi hailing firm on behalf of drivers.

The drivers have faulted Uber for refusing to increase their 75 per cent commission despite slashing fares, claiming that the move is an attempt to create a monopoly in the taxi industry.

The lobby says its members have spent over Sh1.04 billion to get each of their 4,000 vehicles in line with Uber’s requirements on licensing, vehicle specifications and staff.

“Despite the arbitral reduction of fares to the detriment of the plaintiffs, Uber’s commission of 25 per cent per transaction remained in force leaving the drivers to absorb all appertaining costs. Uber’s actions were actuated by malice and in furtherance of a conspiracy to exploit the plaintiffs and dominate the taxi business,” says the lobby.

But Uber has challenged the lobby’s authority to file the suit, and adds that another 31 drivers who have joined the suit do not have a common interest hence cannot file a consolidated case against the taxi hailing firm.