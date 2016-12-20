Africa Oil, Tullow restart drilling in Turkana in hunt for more oil

Corporate News

A Tullow Oil rig at the Ngamia 3 site in Turkana County. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Canada's Africa Oil and its UK partner Tullow have restarted drilling in Turkana County as they step up the hunt for additional oil resources in Kenya’s north.

Africa Oil said the drilling would be a follow up on the earlier success in the region.

“Africa Oil is pleased to announce the resumption of drilling on Block 13T in Kenya.

The Erut-1 well, which spudded on December 18th, is located on a large structural feature in the northern part of the South Lokichar basin and is intended as a follow up well to the successful Etom-2 well which discovered 102m of net pay that had some of the best reservoir characteristics seen to date in the basin,” Africa Oil said Tuesday in a statement.