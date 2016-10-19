Spain’s Amadeus signs hospitality jobs deal with with Ministry of Tourism

Corporate News

Tourism secretary Najib Balala at Magical Kenya expo launch in Nairobi last week. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The Ministry of Tourism has signed an agreement with Spanish-based travel technology provider Amadeus that will create job opportunities for women and youth from vulnerable communities in the hospitality sector.

The deal, which also includes a pact with the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO), aims to promote an inclusive economic growth through travel and tourism.

Under the agreement, the three partners will be inviting travel and tourism companies as well as gender and youth stakeholders to train the beneficiaries.

Companies and organisations invited to take part in the pilot project will be required to use their own resources and infrastructure to ensure the women and youth can earn a living from the skills acquired.

Tourism Cabinet secretary Najib Balala said Wednesday the initiative is timely and would be a key driver for regional economic growth.

“Tourism is a key backbone to the region’s economic growth, with a projected growth of 16 per cent by end of 2016.

“This initiative enables us to empower women and youth, whilst building our local tourism and travel industry,” he said.

Mr Balala would use his position to reach out to other government and non-governmental institutions with competence in tourism, gender and youth to support implementation of the project. The UNWTO will facilitate access to UN agencies and advise on strategies for inclusion of vulnerable groups in the project.

The UN agency will also offer certified training resources on sustainable tourism.

Amadeus will engage its partners in travel and tourism to make specialised and business-critical training available to the beneficiaries.

In efforts to consolidate the skills learnt, the travel and tourism companies will offer successful trainees practical experience and business opportunities.

The Ministry of Tourism, UNWTO and Amadeus have agreed to promote the co-operation in Kenya and East Africa region, to increase awareness on the potential of women and youth in the travel and tourism sectors.

The parties aim to complete the first pilot training before the end of 2017 and replicate the programme in other countries with similar economic circumstances as Kenya as well as share with them the success stories.