Amazon raises competition for pay-TV viewers with Kenya entry

Competition for Kenya’s pay-TV viewers is set to heat up following the entry of the third video-on-demand (VoD) service provider in the market.

Prime Video, operated by US online retail behemoth Amazon, yesterday announced its launch in various countries across the world including Kenya in a move expected to take the battle to the doorstep of rivals American Internet TV giant Netflix and South African Internet video streaming service ShowMax.

Amazon’s official launch in Kenya coincided with similar launches in more than 200 countries around the world.

‘‘We are excited to announce that starting today, fans around the world have access to Prime Video,’’ said Tim Leslie, vice president, international, Prime Video in a statement.

Amazon’s Prime Video has set an introductory price of $2.99 (Sh305.46) per month.

After six months, though, Amazon Prime Video will cost $5.99 (Sh611.94) per month. This is still less than a Netflix subscription which plans to start from $7.99 (816.25) per month.

ShowMax Premium priced at $8.80 (Sh899.00) a month provides a full range of international and local content, while ShowMax Select at $3.30 (Sh337.13) offers reduced data consumption with specific focus on local content.

Amazon said customers will be able to watch its programmes through the Amazon Prime Video app on Android and iOS phones and tablets, popular Smart TVs or online at PrimeVideo.com.

They can also download all titles to mobile devices for offline viewing.

To drive popularity with global viewers, Amazon has been banking on its new car show called The Grand Tour by former hosts of BBC’s popular Top Gear programme.

The Grand Tour and other critically acclaimed Amazon Original Series like Transparent, Mozart in the Jungle, and The Man in the High Castle, along with hundreds of popular Hollywood movies and TV shows, are now available at the introductory price of only $2.99 a month. And what’s really exciting is that we are just getting started’’ said Mr Leslie.

The launch of Amazon Prime Video in Kenya comes after Netflix switched on its service earlier this year. Amazon’s streaming service is however now available in more countries than Netflix, which launched in 130 new markets including Kenya earlier this year.

Several pay-TV firms have been seeking a slice of the Kenyan movie lovers pie.