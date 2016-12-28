Amazon’s video streaming service entry caps eventful year for pay-TV viewers

Corporate News

The entry of Amazon’s video streaming service capped an eventful 2016 for pay TV fans who also welcomed Netflix and Showmax earlier in the year.

Prime Video, operated by US online retailers Amazon, announced the entry into the Kenyan market mid this month.

Naspers-owned Showmax has its service available in two packages, Select and Premium, priced at Sh330 and Sh880 respectively.

Netflix has its rates between Sh815 and Sh1,222 per month while Amazon’s Prime Video has an introductory offer of $2.99 (about Sh305.46) a month. The rates will increase after six months to $5.99 (Sh611.94).

These rates are still significantly less than those available on pay-TV options.

DStv recently cut its monthly payments by a margin between five and 15 per cent, a move aimed at countering the competition from the streaming services and other pay-TV operators.

Subscribers on the Premium tariff plan now pay Sh8,180 down from Sh9,400 per month, reflecting a 13 per cent drop while Compact Plus users will pay Sh5,425 down from Sh6,400. The Compact plan will go for Sh3,550 from Sh3,750 and the Family dropped by Sh250 to Sh1,900.

Multichoice also reversed its May price increase on GOtv, with subscribers now paying Sh470 from Sh650 for GOtv Value, Sh160 per month for the GOtv Lite package, Sh375 per quarter and Sh840 per annum down from Sh1,800.

Competitor Zuku unbundled its telephone, television and Internet services last year to give the customers more options. The new packages will see Zuku offer customers the option of Internet and telephone or Internet and pay-TV or the third option which has telephone, Internet and pay-TV bundled together.

The video-on-demand services have been offering users the option of watching only what they would prefer without needing to flip through channels.

In addition to the more than 20,000 hours of programming available, subscribers have the alternative of downloading shows and viewing them offline on their device of choice.