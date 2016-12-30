Home Corporate News

Bad weather disrupts Kenya Airways flights to Europe, Dubai

A Kenya Airways plane at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

By BD Reporter

Posted  Friday, December 30   2016 at  13:43

National Carrier Kenya Airways has announced expected flight disruptions to several destinations due to bad weather.

Flights into and out of Europe and the United Arab Emirates, including London, Paris, Amsterdam and Dubai routes have been disrupted by poor visibility.

Some of the flights have been diverted to alternate airports, the airline noted on Friday.

“We are working to minimise the level of disruption to our guests including seeking alternative arrangements where possible as this is facing not only Kenya Airways, but other carriers as well. We urge patience from those whose journeys have been interrupted.” read a statement by the carrier.

