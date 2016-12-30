Bad weather disrupts Kenya Airways flights to Europe, Dubai

Flights into and out of Europe and the United Arab Emirates, including London, Paris, Amsterdam and Dubai routes have been disrupted by poor visibility.

Some of the flights have been diverted to alternate airports, the airline noted on Friday.

“We are working to minimise the level of disruption to our guests including seeking alternative arrangements where possible as this is facing not only Kenya Airways, but other carriers as well. We urge patience from those whose journeys have been interrupted.” read a statement by the carrier.