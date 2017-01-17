Base Resources expands ore production by 30pc after installing new mining unit

Corporate News

Base Titanium manager for external Affairs Simon Wall display the minerals produced at their factory in Kwale County, January 24, 2014. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Base Resources Limited has recorded a 30 per cent jump in total ore mining in the last quarter of 2016 according to the firm’s latest operational updates.

The Australian giant attributed the new high of 3 million tonnes to the recent commissioning of a new 400 tonnes-per-hour hydraulic mining unit.

Base Managing Director Tim Carstens said the mining firm expect to boost the operations higher in 2017 with more prospecting activities expected in the Kwale phase 2 and the Northern Tanzania Greenfield.

“We will be making announcements by June regarding our planned expansion at the Kwale mine as we scan the new Northern Tanzania for minerals in the first quarter this year. We are impressed by the continued strong performance of the Kwale operations which has now reduced our net debt by a further USD18.1 million in the quarter,” Mr Carstens said.

The mineral sands producer commenced production of ilmenite, rutile and zircon in 2013, with first export sales in early 2014.

The Kwale project is based on a mine life of 13 years, and features a high grade ore body with a high-value mineral assemblage.

In the last quarter of 2015, Base managed to produce 2.1 million tonnes in ore mining.