Bata asks buyers to return faulty shoes after outcry

Corporate News

Shoe maker and retailer Bata Kenya has asked customers who bought sub-standard shoes from its retail stores to lodge formal refund claims amid a investigation into the matter by quality assurance authorities.

Bata, in a statement to the Business Daily, said it did not rule out the possibility that some of its shoes were substandard due to its huge production numbers. The shoe maker, however, said such faults are rare.

The firm, which has a manufacturing base in Limuru, has come under fire from customers who last week took to social media to complain about shoes they say ripped apart just days after purchase.

The Competition Authority of Kenya responded to the complaints about the quality of the school shoes and opened investigations into the matter.

“When manufacturing shoes in excess of 25 million pairs a year, there is a possibility of some small number of shoes may not have the same quality as one would normally expect from a Bata product,” the company said in a statement.

“In such rare instances, our customers are advised to contact our customer service department. The claim policy is also well spelt out in the receipt and customers are always encouraged to present the receipt when lodging a claim.”

Last week, the shoe company acknowledged shortcomings with some of its products, adding that it had assigned specific quality teams to identify the compromised batche(s).