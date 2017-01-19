Better pay is just one front in doctors’ war with government

Corporate News

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) secretary-general, Fred Ouma Oluga. PHOTO | FILE

A one-and-a-half-month long doctors’ strike has left Kenya’s public health system seriously ill and in need of urgent treatment. The strike has caused loss of lives and denied millions of poor Kenyans who rely on public hospitals access to medical services.

The situation has more recently reached crisis proportions as negotiations meant to unlock the impasse fell apart.

Not even the numerous court orders have moved the protagonists closer to finding a solution. The doctors’ union maintains it won’t accept anything less than the government registering and implementing the June 2013 collective bargaining agreement (CBA) as a way out of the crisis.

The Business Daily talked to the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) secretary-general, Fred Ouma Oluga, on what the real issues behind the strike are and how the crisis could be resolved. Here are the excerpts:

The public has multiple understanding of what is at stake in this crisis. Some say you, like politicians, are a greedy lot merely seeking more money without any concern over the pathetic state of health services in the country. What do the doctors want and what are the key segments of the collective bargaining agreement you signed with the government in June 2013?

First I would like to explain that a CBA is the legally recognised document that governs the relationship between employees and their employer — in this case doctors and the government. It is not just a piece of paper.

The June 2013 CBA can be summarised in four main pillars namely; training, employment, working environment and conditions and pay.

These are all very important for a healthy nation and can produce ripple effects that can boost or undermine the national economy. It outlines issues touching on the welfare of both patients and doctors. Our wish is that it be registered and fully implemented.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court says there is no CBA because it is yet to be registered in court. Did KMPDU complete the court process before taking to the streets? You know you can’t have your cake and eat it.

How can I have my cake and not eat it? I am a very hungry doctor… hungry for change. We have exhausted all mechanisms of bargaining. We went to court on June 8, 2015, nearly two years after the June 2013 CBA was signed by both parties. The court through Justice Monicah Mbaru made its decision on October 6, 2016 and determined that the signed CBA was binding — not unless the government wants to rub off their signatures.

The government should cease using the courts to mislead the country. They themselves have not obeyed the law and are only trying to put KMPDU at loggerheads with the Constitution.

What does the disputed document mean to the common Kenyan who lives below $2 a day?

Health, just like justice and education, is not a commodity but a right for all that any government worth its name must provide.

It is not a favour but an obligation that most governments around the world have a duty to provide. If the government implements the CBA, doctors and specialists shall go back to work thus curbing the deaths.