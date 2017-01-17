Betting agency cracks down on illegal gambling dens

Corporate News

The public and police seize illegal slot machines in Mombasa last November. PHOTO | LABA WALLOGA

The betting agency has linked a ban on the importation of slot gaming machines from non-licensed operators to quality concerns.

Betting Control and Licensing Board director Charles Wambia said on Monday only licensed gaming operators will be allowed to import the equipment due to widespread concerns over the proliferation of sub-standard slot machines.

“This is a control measure so that we do not allow machines to come into the country that are substandard,” Mr Wambia told the Business Daily.

In a public notice issued on Friday, the taxman said it had restricted importation of gaming equipment, machines and devices.

“Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) wishes to notify all importers, customs agents and the public that the government has stopped importation of all gaming equipment, machines and devices forthwith,” said KRA commissioner for customs and border control Julius Musyoki.

He said importation of the equipment must be approved by the government.

“Any further importation of such gaming devices must have express clearance from the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government,” said Mr Musyoki.

Mr Wambia said the board would confiscate any of the illegal slotting machines being operated by unlicenced operators in unapproved premises.

“Public places must be inspected by the board before the licences are issued so that owners comply with provisions of standards, security safeguards and responsible gaming,” he said.

The move comes against widespread concerns about the proliferation of the illegal slotting machines.

The betting industry has in recent times witnessed a surge in popularity amid aggressive marketing campaigns by the betting firms.

Projections are that gross gambling revenue in Kenya stands at Sh7 billion monthly and about Sh100 billion yearly, according to the betting regulator.

In November, police warned that illegal gaming machines that have mushroomed in virtually every corner of the country are a security threat. They also said gambling and betting could lead to delinquency among schoolchildren.

Legal gambling is only allowed in licensed betting and gaming premises in a regulated manner, whereby persons aged under 18 are not allowed.