Big Chase Bank depositors call meeting to discuss delayed access

Chase Bank depositors outside a Nairobi branch after the lender was put under receivership by the Central Bank of Kenya on April 7, 2016. PHOTO | SULEIMAN MBATIAH

Big Chase Bank account holders have called for a crisis meeting to deliberate on the delay in getting back their deposits from the lender under receivership.

Lawyers acting for a section of the troubled bank’s large depositors Tuesday called on all the big account holders interested in attending the proposed meeting to share their details ahead of the meeting to discuss their fate in what is expected to set stage for a protest at the delayed access to their funds.

“We act for a large depositor in Chase Bank (Kenya) Limited (In Receivership) on whose instructions we shall be convening a meeting of large depositors who had more than United States Dollars One million (about Sh101 million) or its equivalent in any currency when the bank was placed under receivership,” said KN Associates LLP in a public notice.

“Large depositors interested in attending the proposed meeting are requested to contact the Managing Partner. Details of the venue and time of the meeting shall be communicated to the eligible large depositors.”

The receiver, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) chief executive Joshua Oigara had earlier in May this year said the lender was exploring modalities to have the larger depositors access their money “as soon as possible.”

“We are looking at the month of May. I already met a number of the large depositors last week.

‘‘By mid of May we will be able to have a better timetable on when they can access their money. This remains my biggest priority,” said Mr Oigara then.

Chase Bank’s 57 branches re-opened in May under the management of KCB, working with Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation.