US-based mobile phone lender Branch signs up 100,000 borrowers

US- based mobile phone lender Branch has signed up 100,000 customers in Kenya.

The financial technology (fintech) company has been stepping up operations in the country following a $9.2 million (Sh929 billion) investment from a Carlifonia-based fund.

Branch offers loan amounts ranging from Sh1,000 to Sh50,000. Customers increase their credit limits based on their repayment records.

On average, each Branch customer has taken out five loans. Repayment terms range from four weeks to six months, with fees of six per cent to 16 per cent per loan, which decrease as customers move up the loan ladder. The loans are disbursed through M-Pesa.

The mobile lender projects that the number of loans issued could hit 500,000 within the next three weeks in tandem with increase in customer numbers.

“The level of demand we have seen for our product is overwhelming”, said Branch CEO Matt Flannery.

Applicants agree to share their phone data such as handset details and M-Pesa transaction logs with the company as they request a loan .

An algorithm then analyses over 2,000 markers in the data that correlate with good repayment behaviour and builds a personal credit profile that is used to assess applications and create loan offers.

“This means that Branch can do away with traditionally used lending requirements such as paperwork and collateral so as to credit customers’ mobile wallets in mere minutes,” said the company in a statement.

Mobile phone- based lending has been steadily growing in the country with telcos, banks and other players jostling for a share of borrowers.

Phone-based bank account KCB M-Pesa has disbursed a total of Sh10.3 billion in loans to its customers since March last year, indicating a growing appetite for short-term loans.

The joint venture between the bank and Safaricom has signed up 6.4 million account holders with over Sh286 million saved on the platform.

Mobile phone subscribers borrowed up to Sh30 billion worth of airtime or nearly a third of the total airtime Safaricom sold last year.