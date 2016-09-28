Home Corporate News

Brewer AB InBev shareholders approve takeover of rival SABMiller

Nile Breweries is a subsidiary of the giant South African brewer SABMiller. Photo/FILE

Nile Breweries is a subsidiary of the giant South African brewer SABMiller. Photo/FILE 



Posted  Wednesday, September 28   2016 at  12:46

Shareholders of brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev approved the blockbuster takeover of rival SABMiller, the brewer said on Wednesday, clearing a major hurdle towards one of the biggest mergers ever attempted.
AB InBev, the brewer of Budweiser and Stella Artois, is already the world's top brewer and the SABMiller acquisition for $104 billion is in line to be the third largest merger in history.
