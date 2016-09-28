Brewer AB InBev shareholders approve takeover of rival SABMiller

Shareholders of brewing giant Anheuser-Busch InBev approved the blockbuster takeover of rival SABMiller, the brewer said on Wednesday, clearing a major hurdle towards one of the biggest mergers ever attempted.

AB InBev, the brewer of Budweiser and Stella Artois, is already the world's top brewer and the SABMiller acquisition for $104 billion is in line to be the third largest merger in history.

