Brexit, US polls queries top Google 2016 Kenya searches

Google communications manager for East and Francophone Africa Dorothy Ooko at a Nairobi hotel during the release of the report. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The US elections and UK’s Brexit were among the most searched items by Kenyans in 2016, Google’s analysis has showed.

While the Olympics Games 2016 topped the trending events list owing to the country’s participation, the US elections and Brexit (Britain’s vote to exit the European Union) were the second and third respectively, indicating that Kenyans closely followed the two events from afar.

Google releases its Year-in-Search report annually, revealing the most popular search queries recorded every year.

Kenyans also visited Google to search about US president-elect Donald Trump ranked as the second most-searched item, after the Euro 2016 football tournament under the list of trending searches.

Other top trending searches are controversial businessman Jacob Juma who was found murdered on Ngong Road, legendary boxer Muhammad Ali who died during the year and Hillary Clinton who was the Democrat candidate in the US elections. Mrs Clinton was the sixth trending search locally. She lost to Mr Trump.

Other top searches were on Diana Chelele the Kalenjin songstress who was murdered in cold blood, allegedly by her ex-husband, the late former First Lady Lucy Kibaki, controversial event Project X and Achieng Abura who died in October.

Internationally, a reality game Pokemon Go, iPhone 7, Trump, Prince-- the musician who passed away in April and Powerball; a jackpot game, made the world’s top five searches.

Kenyans went online in search of answers on how to deal with health-related issues. Top on the list of the “how to” health searches was how to lose weight, tone the stomach, calculate pregnancy days and handle smelly feet.

How to lower blood pressure, treat itchy eyes, calculate safe days (when chances of conceiving are low), cure tonsils and gain weight and treat stomach ulcers were other pressing health issues that saw locals visit the search engine for answers.

Besides the health related searches, online users were also interested in finding out information about how to create a blog, soften natural hair and save money.

Locals were also interested in international issues, turning to Google to find out about the war in Aleppo, Syria and the clashes between Oromo people and the government that rocked Ethiopia in June.

Other “what is” search included “devolution”, a topic that was triggered by the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal in which billions of shillings were lost through illegal issuance of tenders by top government officials.