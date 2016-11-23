Corporate News
Burger King opens first Kenya outlet at Hub Mall in Karen
Posted Wednesday, November 23 2016 at 20:28
American fast food chain Burger King on Monday opened its first outlet at the Hub Mall in Karen, becoming the latest international food brand to set up in the country in the last three years.
The new fast food restaurant is being operated through a franchise agreement with NAS Airport Services Limited, a subsidiary of French-based careering firm Servair.
“We are thrilled to introduce the Burger King brand in Kenya and look forward to giving our guests the opportunity to experience the great-tasting and high-quality products ” said Daniel Gonzalez, Burger King, head of marketing, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
US-based burger chain Hardees, South African seafood chain Ocean Basket, sandwich chain Subway, ice cream maker Cold Stone Creamery are some of the firms that have set up in Kenya recently.