Burger King opens first Kenya outlet at Hub Mall in Karen

American fast food chain Burger King on Monday opened its first outlet at the Hub Mall in Karen, becoming the latest international food brand to set up in the country in the last three years.

The new fast food restaurant is being operated through a franchise agreement with NAS Airport Services Limited, a subsidiary of French-based careering firm Servair.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Burger King brand in Kenya and look forward to giving our guests the opportunity to experience the great-tasting and high-quality products ” said Daniel Gonzalez, Burger King, head of marketing, Europe, Middle East and Africa.