Business leaders read wish list to South Africa’s Zuma

Presidents Zuma (background, left) and Kenyatta witness the exchange of co-operation agreements between Kenya and South Africa in the field of biodiversity between Environment secretary Judi Wakhungu (right) and her South African counterpart, Edna Molewa, in Nairobi on Tuesday. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

The Kenyan business community wants levies and entry restrictions imposed by South Africa on Kenyan products such as tea, soda ash and processed meat dropped.

Representatives who spoke at the Kenya–South Africa Business Forum in Nairobi, attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his South African counterpart Jacob Zuma, said the two countries should sign a bilateral agreement to fast-track trade.

The businessmen also want visa restrictions imposed on Kenyans travelling to South African lifted.

“African countries have largely been brothers in the political context, but this is not translated into the economic context. The rest of the world is scrambling for Africa, why not us?” posed the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) chairwoman Flora Mutahi.

Ms Mutahi said intra-Africa trade stands at 11 per cent, while Africa’s trade with the European Union is 65 per cent, the US 40 per cent and Asia at 25 per cent.

Kenya’s exports to South Africa amounted to $15.98 million, representing 0.3 per cent of the $5.3 billion exported to the rest of the world in 2015, according to Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa).

The main Kenyan exports to South Africa comprise of vegetables, coffee, tea, tobacco products, cut flowers and mechanical appliances. Kenya’s imports from South Africa amounted to $605.28 million in 2015.

Major imports from the country include iron, steel, vehicles and electrical machineries.

Trade imbalance between the two countries is skewed in favour of South Africa.

Carol Kariuki, the Kepsa chief executive, urged both governments to address the issues of inadequate industrial skills, support for manufacturing and industrialisation, and improvement of the immigration process.

The business community also noted that Kenyan value added products were uncompetitive due to constraints such as high costs of inputs and technology.

Both Kenya and South Africa private sector lobbies had identified some opportunities to build trade between the two countries.

These include the need for partnership in infrastructure development like maritime for locally owned ships, railways and energy as well as further improving the business environment, trade and investment by reducing trade barriers.