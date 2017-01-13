CUE asks varsities to submit quality audit reports by Monday

Corporate News

Public and private universities have until Monday to prepare and submit a self-assessment report on compliance with set standards ahead of an audit by the Commission for University Education (CUE).

The CUE chief executive, Prof David Some, said the quality audit by the higher education regulator will take place between January 23 and February 10.

The findings of the audit will inform CUE’s advice to the government on quality assurance and integrity of university education in accordance with legal provisions. The universities started to compile their self-assessment reports on January 9.

“The purpose is to audit universities on compliance with set standards in students enrolment into degree programmes at all levels and post graduate diploma progarmmes,” said Prof Some in a letter dated December 19 to all vice-chancellors and principals of university colleges.

Prof Some added that the review would emphasise on minimum admission requirements, students progression through academic years and the credit transfer system over the past five graduations.

Other areas of audit, he said, would include integrity of examinations, certification processes and award of degrees with evidence of adherence to minimum standards, and graduation list for the period between 2012 and last year.

The CUE will also look at academic and research leaders and their qualifications as well as the ratio of permanent academic staff to part- time staff per programme during the period.

“Appointment and promotion of academic staff based on qualification and merit, documented evidence of their CVs at the time of appointment or promotion and adherence to harmonised minimum criteria for appointment and promotion of academic staff in universities in Kenya since October 27, 2014,” added Prof Some.