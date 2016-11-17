Cancer patients to benefit from new Sh100 million fund

Corporate News

Cancer patients in Kenya who are struggling with treatment costs can now benefit from a new scheme offering financial support to those infected by the disease.

The Faraja Cancer Support Centre, an organisation that provides psychological and treatment assistance to vulnerable cancer patients, this week launched a Sh100 million fund set to provide free treatment to at least 50 patients annually.

Founding Trustee of Faraja Shaira Adamali stated that this amount will be invested by Kenya’s leading fund managers who will then channel the proceeds to the treatment account.

“We are running this as an endowment fund where you don’t touch the principal amount. You instead invest it and use what you gain. This ensures that you always have funds.”

She told the Business Daily that plans are underway to increase the allocated amount so that more patients from low income families can benefit from them.

Adamali stated that the funds will cover chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment for common cancers posing a huge health burden to the country including cervical, breast and prostate.

This will be done in private hospitals with state of the art cancer treatment facilities and expertise in managing the disease.

“But it’s not just the treatment, we will also offer psychological and emotional support to the patients and their care givers who are often forgotten,” stated Mr Philip Odiyo, Patient Support Manager at Faraja.

With long treatment queues, many ranging to over a year at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), many cancer patients rely on charitable organisations and well wishers for financial assistance to enable them begin early treatment in private hospitals.

Late treatment

The congestion at KNH is largely due to the sheer magnitude in the number of patients seeking care at the national referral hospital, the only one with a radiotherapy machine in the entire public health sector.

Due to these delays, many patients usually commence treatment when the disease has reached an advanced stage, making treatment expensive and with low survival outcomes.

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) outpatient cover launched last year has improved access to some of the cancer treatment services such as radiotherapy at selected private hospitals.

However, patients still need to pay for drugs and required lab tests that remain out of reach to many due to high costs.