Car & General inks distribution deal with Dutch engine maker

Corporate News

The products to be distributed by C&G include diesel engines, turbochargers, alternators and generators. PHOTO | FILE

Auto maker Car & General (C&G) is set enter a joint distributorship venture with Netherlands-based Cummins BV whose diesel engines and generators it has been selling alone in the region for years.

The partnership will consolidate the sales, service and support of Cummins products in East Africa, the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm said in a statement.

The products include diesel engines, turbochargers, alternators and generators.

“The joint venture will take over the full-line distributor business from C&G, Cummins’ current distributor in East Africa,” C&G said Friday.

The territory comprise 11 countries – Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Seychelles, South Sudan, Rwanda, Somalia, Eritrea and Burundi.