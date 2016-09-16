Corporate News
Car & General inks distribution deal with Dutch engine maker
Posted Friday, September 16 2016 at 11:02
In Summary
- The partnership will consolidate the sales, service and support of Cummins products in the region, the NSE-listed firm said today.
Auto maker Car & General (C&G) is set enter a joint distributorship venture with Netherlands-based Cummins BV whose diesel engines and generators it has been selling alone in the region for years.
The partnership will consolidate the sales, service and support of Cummins products in East Africa, the Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm said in a statement.
The products include diesel engines, turbochargers, alternators and generators.
“The joint venture will take over the full-line distributor business from C&G, Cummins’ current distributor in East Africa,” C&G said Friday.
The territory comprise 11 countries – Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Seychelles, South Sudan, Rwanda, Somalia, Eritrea and Burundi.
“We see untapped growth opportunities in East Africa and are looking forward to expanding Cummins’ customer support in the region,” the vice president of Cummins Africa Gino Butera commented on the partnership that is set to commence operations early next year.