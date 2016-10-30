Carbacid profit dips 4.6 per cent despite sales rise

Corporate News

Carbacid's net earnings in the year ended July stood at Sh375.5 million. PHOTO/FILE

Carbacid Investments recorded a 4.6 per cent net profit drop in the year ended July on reduced market value of its equity investments and absence of property gains booked in the prior year.

The company’s net earnings in the period stood at Sh375.5 million compared to Sh393.8 million the year before when its property holdings was revalued upwards by Sh32.5 million.

The firm’s trading division, which mines and sells carbon dioxide, saw its sales rise 2.7 per cent to Sh831.7 million.

Carbon dioxide is used to carbonate soft drinks, wine and beer. In solid form, it is used as dry ice in refrigeration of foodstuff such as ice cream and meat products.

Carbacid also took a hit from the bear run at the Nairobi Securities Exchange in the review period, with its unrealised losses on listed shares at Sh31.1 million.

“In 2015, there was a gain on revaluation of investment property of Sh32 million. Thus, while operating profit declined by only 1.5 per cent, profit after tax decreased by 4.5 per cent to Sh375 million,” the company said in a statement.

Carbacid declared a dividend of Sh0.7 per share, same as the payout for the previous year.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders on the register as of November 18. Its investment portfolio generated an income of Sh219.5 million, up 29.8 per cent from Sh169 million a year earlier.