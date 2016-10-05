Case IH holds training for Kenya sales reps, distributors

Corporate News

Herve Vermersch, Case IH Trainer: This (training) has given them (sales people) a better understanding of the capabilities and suitability of our products. PHOTO | COURTESY

Agriculture and firm equipment company, Case IH, has introduced its latest line of tractors into the Kenyan market in response to a growing demand for its products.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The farm machinery company has recently deepened its support system in the local market with a training course for sales representatives and distributors.

“This event (training) was the perfect opportunity for the sales people from our distributors to come and spend time using our products in the field with a variety of implements. This has given them a better understanding of the capabilities and suitability of our products for different applications and environments,” said Herve Vermersch, Case IH Trainer.

The training comes at a time when mechanisation of agriculture trend is catching up in Kenya.

Case IH local distributor, Toyota Tsusho East Africa, has, for instance, seen a growth in demand for lower end tractors in the recent past.

Kenya growing demand for tractors is expected to rise further with the government’s push for mega irrigation projects.

Nadir Ekiz, Case IH Product Marketing Specialist for Middle East and Africa added: “The training offered in Kenya was a great opportunity for our distributors and their salespeople to expand their knowledge about the advantages of the Case IH tractor range with hands on experience. We will continue to deliver our best-in-class training in the region to the benefit of our distributors".

Agricultural sector in Kenya represents 25 per cent of Kenya’s GDP and employs 80 per cent of the population making it key to the economy.