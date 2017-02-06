Centum buys 20-acre Kiambu land for private school plan

Corporate News

Centum Investment chief executive James Mworia. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Investment firm Centum has bought 20 acres of land in Kiambu, setting in motion its grand plan to build a chain of elite international schools.

The land, near the popular Paradise Lost recreation park, has been bought from the family of a former Gatundu MP and coffee tycoon, Zakaria Kimemia Gakunju.

“The total land on which the proposed project will be developed is 20 acres, of which 17 acres will be used for the school, and three acres set aside for future teaching staff and student accommodation,” Centum says in its filings.

It has been hived off a 160-acre coffee estate that is now owned by the late Gakunju’s children.

Centum, in partnership with a Dubai-based PE firm and an international chain of schools, plans to build a 2,000-capacity institution that will admit pupils from kindergarten to high school.

Regulatory filings show that construction of the school that is due to admit its pioneer pupils in September 2018 will cost Sh535 million.

Property developers familiar with land prices in the area say the consortium may have paid at least Sh1.2 billion to secure the land (at the rate of about Sh60 million per acre), handing the Gakunju family a tidy payout.

The consortium, which includes Investbridge Capital and Sabis, has cleared off the area and is currently tendering for the project in readiness for groundbreaking expected to take place within the next few months.

The venture is 40 per cent owned by Centum, 40 per cent Investbridge and 20 per cent Sabis.

Centum and Investbridge will manage the school while Sabis will supply its proprietary curriculum and textbooks, under an investment vehicle called Africa Crest Education Holdings Limited.

Sabis is a family business headquartered in Beirut, whose network of schools has spread to 16 countries, including the US, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, with a total of 70,000 learners.

Maiden foray

The school is Centum’s maiden foray into the education sector and marks its unrelenting repositioning from a conservative investment company into a deep-pocketed property developer.

The NSE-listed firm is mid this month expected to open Two Rivers, a Sh25.2 billion shopping mall that sits on 11 acres out of the 102 acres that Centum owns on Nairobi’s Limuru Road, near the affluent neighbourhoods of Runda, Nyari, Gigiri and Muthaiga.