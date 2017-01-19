Centum taps German realtor as head of Two Rivers Mall

Corporate News

Centum has hired a German realtor to serve as head of the Two Rivers Mall ahead of its opening slated for next month.

Ms Agnieszka Mielcarz is the new general manager of Two Rivers Mall, touted as the largest shopping complex in eastern Africa at more than 700,000 square feet.

She replaces Gilles Devendeville who served as managing director of Two Rivers Lifestyle Company — the entity owning the complex — who left in November 2016.

“She is a highly qualified and talented lady who is aligned to the Centum Investment Group vision, and we believe she will be an invaluable asset to the group,” said Fred Murimi, managing director at Centum Capital.

“She will be responsible for operational delivery of the entire Two Rivers Development precinct, which includes oversight of the Two Rivers Mall,” said Mr Murimi in an interview.

Listed firm Centum has a controlling 58 per cent stake in Two Rivers, followed by AVIC International (38 per cent), and ICDC (14 per cent).

Centum said it is banking on Ms Mielcarz’s nearly two-decade experience in the real estate industry to position the Sh25.2 billion Two Rivers Mall as the region’s premiere shopping hub.

Ms Mielcarz has been in property management since 1999. Prior to joining Two Rivers, she worked with Atterbury Europe as the head of asset management, where she was in charge of eight European shopping centres located in Serbia and Cyprus.

Earlier, she worked with Knight Frank as the head of retail asset management in Poland.

Two Rivers was planned to open its doors in October 2015, has been delayed due to the scale of work involved.

The shopping mall sits on 11 of a 102-acre property situated along Limuru Road, in close proximity to the affluent neighbourhoods of Runda, Nyari, Gigiri and Muthaiga.

The development also features a 170-key City Lodge Hotel.