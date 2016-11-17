Century Cinemax launches Kenya's second IMAX theatre at Garden City

Corporate News

The Garden City Mall on Thika Road in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Century Cinemax has opened an IMAX theatre at the Garden City mall Thursday as it banks on the mixed development offering of shops, restaurants and a residential complex to tap foot traffic.

The new cinema will operate five ordinary screens and the Imax screen at the same venue with a total capacity of more than 800 people, with the IMAX screen seating 286 cinema goers.

Century Cinemax has a presence in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

There has been growing demand for high quality movie entertainment systems which prompted the entry of the first IMAX in Kenya in 2012 by Blue Sky World ltd.

The Blue Sky World outlet is in the Central Business District at 20th Century Plaza, taking up the space previously accommodating Fox 20th Century Cinemas.

Blue Sky world also owns Anga Sky at Panari Hotel along Mombasa Rad.

An Imax screen takes up the space and size of about 13, 51- inch plasma screens to immerse viewers and create a vivid 3D experience.

Growing industry

Planet Media Cinemas joined the bandwagon of film distribution in Kenya early in the year.

The outlet owned by Nakumatt Holdings is leveraging on its existing network and infrastructure to provide film distribution services of Hollywood and Bollywood films among others.

Kenya's theatre industry has grown over the years from the era of Cameo which was replaced by more sophisticated 20th Century, Nairobi Cinema, Kenya Cinema, Shan Cinema, Odeon and Liberty.

These have now been replaced by the bigger sleeker Imax Cinemax 20th Century and Planet Media theatres.