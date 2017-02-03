Chandaria’s bid to buy drugs firm sparks war of billionaires

Corporate News

Billionaire businessman Maganlal Chandaria’s family has opened a major legal battle against pharmaceutical company Sonal Holdings over a Sh950 million takeover deal gone sour.

Mr Chandaria, his son Mahesh and seven grandsons have sued Sonal Holdings’ Paresh Kumar Dodhia, who has promised to file bankruptcy proceedings against the Chandarias if they do not pay him Sh950 million as compensation for the failed attempt to acquire Sonal Holdings in 2009.

Mr Dodhia claims the Chandarias owe him the money for shares acquired in Sonal Holdings as per the legal agreements signed ahead of the acquisition.

The Chandarias have obtained a temporary court order barring Mr Dodhia from filing the bankruptcy proceedings until their suit is heard and determined.

The Chandarias reckon that Mr Dodhia intends to use the bankruptcy proceedings to arm-twist them into dropping a Sh473 million claim they have made against him and his company Sonal Holdings in a separate suit.

Mr Dodhia insists that Maganlal represented the interests of all the parties involved in his company, and that his grandson Hetul’s signature appears in some of the agreements executed in the failed share sale.

The Chandarias, one of the most prominent business families in Kenya, has since 1947 thrived in the consumer goods industry where they run different enterprises.

Maganlal’s business empire includes Madhu Paper, Kenya Paper Mills, Global Petroleum and Guardian Bank in Kenya as well as manufacturing plants in Tanzania, India and the United Kingdom.

The group has since 1979 run Garnetts Paper Mills at Atley in Yorkshire, UK, and acquired Vista Paper, in Bombay in 1985.

In 1999, Maganlal acquired First National Bank and merged it with Guardian Bank, the lender he had started in 1996 before ultimately merging with Guilders Bank International.

He reckons that the planned purchase of Sonal Holdings shares aborted midway after Mr Dodhia failed to provide crucial information about the firm that was needed for purposes of ascertaining its true financial position.

The businessman claims that it was at that point that his family agreed to lend the pharmaceutical company and its owner, Mr Dodhia, some Sh473 million.

The loans were extended through Madhupaper Kenya Limited (Sh81 million), Global Petroleum Kenya (Sh30 million) and Chandaria Industries (Sh362 million).